Corps Commander confers military awards to officers, soldiers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards to officers and soldiers on defence and martyrs day in Peshawar Cantt here on Sunday.

According to ISPR press release, 9 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to officers and soldiers.

Awards of Shahuada were received by their relatives.

The ceremony was attended by serving Army officers and families of the shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid floral wreath at Yaadgar -i-Shahuda and prayed for the martyrs.