Corps Commander Congrats Newly Appointed KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Corps Commander congrats newly appointed KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday congratulated newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

According to a press release issued from the Governor House here, Corps Commander congratulated Haji Ghulam during a telephone conversation. He also expressed good wishes to the governor.

