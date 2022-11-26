Corps Commander congrats newly appointed KP Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday congratulated newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday congratulated newly appointed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali.

According to a press release issued from the Governor House here, Corps Commander congratulated Haji Ghulam during a telephone conversation. He also expressed good wishes to the governor.