Corps Commander Directs For Speedy Rehabilitation Of Radio Pakistan Building

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Corps Commander directs for speedy rehabilitation of Radio Pakistan building

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited the building of Radio Pakistan, which was ransacked and torched by a violent mob of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited the building of Radio Pakistan, which was ransacked and torched by a violent mob of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 10.

He was given a detailed briefing about the incident in which the decades-old historic building was burnt.

The Corps Commander took a round of various sections of the building, including the office of Associated Press of Pakistan on the fourth floor, and directed the Pakistan Army personnel busy in the rehabilitation and cleanliness work, for early completion of the task, besides providing other needed assistance.

He also offered the installation of a transmitter on behalf of the Pakistan Army for Radio Pakistan.

The Corps Commander said those injured in the incident would be provided the best possible treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Peshawar.

It may be mentioned here that with the assistance of the Pakistan Army, Radio Pakistan Peshawar restarted its broadcasting the other day, which is a testimony to the fact that the Pakistan Army stands by the nation in difficult times.

