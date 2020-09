Corps Commander Karachi gives military awards to officers, soldiers on Defence & Martyrs Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz conferred military awards to officers , soldiers and Shuhada family on defence and martyrs' day.

A special Ceremony was arranged in Malir Cantt Karachi, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Around 11 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY), 13 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY) and 14 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to officers, soldiers and Families of Shuhada.

The ceremony was attended by serving Army officers, Soldiers and families of shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz laid Floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of COAS and offered Fatiha.