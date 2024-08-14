Corps Commander Karachi Honors Quaid-e-Azam On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 03:47 PM
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 Aug, 2024)
Solemn Tribute at Mazar-e-Quaid
On the joyous occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, , Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) the Corps Commander Karachi, paid homage to the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As a mark of profound respect, he laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid, the final resting place of the great leader.
Prayers and Salutes
Accompanied by the recitation of Surah Fateha, the Corps Commander offered prayers for the eternal peace of the Quaid-e-Azam. In a solemn gesture, he presented a salute at the Mazar, symbolizing the unwavering dedication of the armed forces to the principles enshrined by the Father of the Nation.
Message of Gratitude and Commitment
Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Quaid and his companions for their sacrifices in the struggle for an independent Pakistan. He penned down these sentiments in the visitors’ book, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to upholding the Quaid’s vision of a progressive, prosperous, and united Pakistan.
A Tradition of Honor
The Corps Commander's visit to the Mazar-e-Quaid on Independence Day is a time-honored tradition. It serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of the Quaid-e-Azam and the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani nation to carry forward his ideals.
