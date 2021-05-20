UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Karachi Lauds Sindh Police For Maintaining Law & Order

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:28 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Wednesday appreciated the dedication of Sindh Police in maintaining law and order in Karachi and Interior Sindh.

The Corps Commander Karachi expressed these views while visiting Central Police Office Karachi, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

While interacting with all ranks of Police, Corps Commander paid rich tribute to police shuhada (martyrs) and also met with the family members of Shuhada.

Corps Commander laid wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fatiha.

The Corps Commander Karachi was received by IG Police Mushtaq Mahar.

