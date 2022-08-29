Corps Commander Karachi visits flood affected areas of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Saeed Ahmed on Monday visited flood affected areas of Larkana, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, village Shah Jilani and Kambar Shahdad Kot.

The Corps Commander Karachi was given a detailed briefing on ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)press release.

The Corps Commander appreciated the ongoing relief work and directed to render all possible support to the flood affectees.