Corps Commander Karachi Visits Mazar-e -Quaid, Martyrs' Graves To Pay Homage
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 06:56 PM
Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day.
The Corps Commander Karachi offered Fatiha and laid wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The Corps Commander also visited the grave of Captain Taha Murtaza Hashmi (Shaheed) and offered Fatiha and laid a wreath.
Later, the Corps Commander visited residence of Naik Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari Shaheed and offered Fatiha and met with family of Shaheed (martyr).