Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e -Quaid, martyrs' graves to pay homage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day.

The Corps Commander Karachi offered Fatiha and laid wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander also visited the grave of Captain Taha Murtaza Hashmi (Shaheed) and offered Fatiha and laid a wreath.

Later, the Corps Commander visited residence of Naik Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari Shaheed and offered Fatiha and met with family of Shaheed (martyr).