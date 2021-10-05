Corps Commander Lahore confers military awards to soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony awarded military awards to army officers and soldiers of Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony awarded military awards to army officers and soldiers of Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Corps.

Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the Chief Guest on the ceremony held at Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Around 20 Shaheed (martyrs) Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat whereas next of kins of Shuhada received their awards posthumously.

Moreover, 24 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 34 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.