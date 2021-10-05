UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Lahore Confers Military Awards To Soldiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

Corps Commander Lahore confers military awards to soldiers

Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony awarded military awards to army officers and soldiers of Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony awarded military awards to army officers and soldiers of Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Corps.

Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the Chief Guest on the ceremony held at Lahore, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Around 20 Shaheed (martyrs) Soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat whereas next of kins of Shuhada received their awards posthumously.

Moreover, 24 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 34 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Bahawalpur Gujranwala Media

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

11 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

12 minutes ago
 PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill ..

PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill

1 minute ago
 UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in ..

UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in northwestern Libyan city

1 minute ago
 Father drowns after rescuing family members from C ..

Father drowns after rescuing family members from Chenab river

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.