Corps Commander Lahore Gives Military Awards To Officers, Soldiers On Defence & Martyrs Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, conferred military awards to army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performances in respective fields and for their long meritorious services.

Military officials and relatives of Shuhada / Ghazis attended the investiture ceremony held at Corps Headquarters Lahore here on Sunday, said an ISPR press release.

As many as 18 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), 50 officers were awarded TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) and 19 officers and soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

