Corps Commander Lahore witnesses troops training, emphasizes high readiness: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan on Friday witnessed training of troops near Lahore Garrison.

The Corps Commander commended the standard of operational preparedness of troops and emphasized on maintaining a high state of readiness, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.