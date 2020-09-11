UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corps Commander Lahore Witnesses Troops Training, Emphasizes High Readiness: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Corps Commander Lahore witnesses troops training, emphasizes high readiness: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan on Friday witnessed training of troops near Lahore Garrison.

The Corps Commander commended the standard of operational preparedness of troops and emphasized on maintaining a high state of readiness, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Related Topics

Lahore ISPR

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

55 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

55 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

55 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

55 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

57 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.