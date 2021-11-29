UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Peshawar Calls On Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

Corps Commander Peshawar calls on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here at CM's Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here at CM's Office.

At the meeting both discussed overall law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issues relating to national importance.

The Chief Minister and Corps Commander Peshawar expressed the resolve for expediting efforts to further improve the law and order in the province, especially in the newly merged districts.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan congratulated Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed on assuming his new responsibilities as Corps Commander Peshawar and conveyed best wishes for him in discharging future responsibilities.

The Chief Minister also lauded the role and sacrifices of the security forces in maintaining peace in the province, especially in erstwhile FATA.

