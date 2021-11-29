UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Peshawar Calls On Governor KP Shah Farman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Corps Commander Peshawar calls on Governor KP Shah Farman

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General, Faiz Hameed Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at Governor house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General, Faiz Hameed Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at Governor house.

The governor congratulated, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar and expressed his best wishes.

During the meeting, they discussed overall law and order in the province, Afghanistan situation and border management.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the extensive cultivation of berry honey, olives and saffron in the province and agreed on joint efforts for the success of the project.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Border Best

Recent Stories

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicr ..

“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..

1 minute ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece ..

Etihad Credit Insurance inks agreement with Greece’s Export Credit Insurance O ..

16 minutes ago
 3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh a ..

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

24 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans Drills to Cover Southern Borders Tog ..

Belarus Plans Drills to Cover Southern Borders Together With Russia - Defense Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Six injured in road accident in sialkot

Six injured in road accident in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.