Corps Commander Peshawar calls on Governor KP Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General, Faiz Hameed Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at Governor house.

The governor congratulated, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar and expressed his best wishes.

During the meeting, they discussed overall law and order in the province, Afghanistan situation and border management.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the extensive cultivation of berry honey, olives and saffron in the province and agreed on joint efforts for the success of the project.