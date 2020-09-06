Corps Commander Peshawar confers military awards to officers, soldiers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards to officers and soldiers on Defence and Martyrs's day in Peshawar Cantt here on Sunday.

The officers and soldiers were conferred with 9 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Awards of Shuhada were received by their relatives.

The ceremony was attended by serving Army officers and families of shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid Floral wreath at Yaadgar-i-Shahuda and prayed for the martyrs.