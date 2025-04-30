Corps Commander Peshawar Meets Elders, Ulema Of Tank, D I Khan
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) D I KHAN, Apr 30 (APP): Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Umar Ahmad Bukhari on Wednesday met with elders and ulema of Tank and D I Khan and also attended an interactive session as a Chief Guest.
The session was attended by local elites, elders, journalists, civil and military officials. Participants praised the role of Pakistan Army for establishment of peace and their sacrifices for the motherland. They also reiterated commitment to support security forces in their fight against Fitnatul Khawarij.
On the occasion, Corps Commander said that Pakistan Army would ensure peace and also play a role for development and progress on the area.
He said that operations are underway against miscreants and enemies of the motherland have no other option other than to surrender and lay arms before security forces.
Locals also appreciated efforts of security forces for their initiatives to promote education in the area. They also reiterated resolve to combat negative narrative of India and said that nefarious designs of enemies of motherland would be thwarted.
They said that befitting response would be given to India tried to plan any misadventure against Pakistan.
