Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hasan Azhar Hayat on Wednesday met Utmanzai tribal elders from North Waziristan and thanked them for fighting alongside the Pakistan Army in the war against terror.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Utmanzai tribal elders, while appreciating the unwavering spirit of the Pakistan Army, said that the tribal people valued its sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

On the occasion, the Corps Commander said, "The Pakistan Army is using all its resources for the welfare of the people in the tribal areas.

It is taking concrete steps along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure the representation of the youth in minerals and other sectors, including better provision of education, besides the gradual return of other tribes to their respective areas."

The tribal elders expressed the commitment that the tribal people would always stand beside the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies for the solidarity and integrity of the country.