Corps Commander Peshawar Visits South Waziristan District, Meet Tribal Elders

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Corps Commander Peshawar visits South Waziristan District, meet tribal elders

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited South Waziristan District and met Tribal elders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Friday visited South Waziristan District and met Tribal elders.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commander paid tribute to local people and tribal elders for their all out support to Army in war against terrorism and efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and infrastructure bringing peace and stability in the area.

The tribal elders lauded sacrifices and achievements of the army in creating environment for socio economic development and ensuring security of people and the area.

The locals resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces to maintain law and order and reap the dividends of peace .

