Corps Commander Quetta Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Corps Commander Quetta expresses grief over loss of precious lives: ISPR

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali on Saturday visited provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in various incidents due to heavy monsoon rains in the province.

Corps Commander was given detailed update on flood situation in the province and relief activities being undertaken by different institutions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The Home Minister, Chief Secretary Balochistan and DG PDMA appreciated assistance of security forces to civil administration for providing maximum and timely relief for flood affected areas and population.

The Corps Commander assured continued and all out support of security forces to provincial administration and PDMA in ongoing relief operations.

He also appreciated and encouraged the efforts of all departments undertaking relief operations across the province.

