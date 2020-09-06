UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Confers Military Awards To Army Officers, Soldiers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

Corps Commander Rawalpindi confers military awards to Army officers, soldiers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas on Sunday conferred military awards to Army officers and soldiers on Defence and Martyrs Day.

An investiture ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Corps where the Corps Commander was Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release .

Awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to Army officers and soldiers.

1 Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and soldiers including 17 Shuhada were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Families of Shuhada received their awards posthumously. 68 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) and 111 officers were awarded TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rawalpindi Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

12 minutes ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

27 minutes ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

27 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City performs its First R ..

27 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East to return to Dubai next year

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.