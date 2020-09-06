Corps Commander Rawalpindi confers military awards to Army officers, soldiers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas on Sunday conferred military awards to Army officers and soldiers on Defence and Martyrs Day.

An investiture ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Corps where the Corps Commander was Chief Guest, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release .

Awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred to Army officers and soldiers.

1 Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and soldiers including 17 Shuhada were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Families of Shuhada received their awards posthumously. 68 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) and 111 officers were awarded TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.