Open Menu

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Confers Military Awards On Soldiers, Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Corps Commander Rawalpindi confers military awards on soldiers, officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz on Friday conferred awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat on Army officers and soldiers during Corps investiture ceremony held here at Rawalpindi Corps.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 102 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Next of kin (NOK) of Shuhada received their awards posthumously. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Corps Commander interacted with the families of the Martyrs and paid a glowing tribute to their sacrifices. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

4 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

6 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

7 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

7 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

7 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

8 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan