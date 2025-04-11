Corps Commander Rawalpindi confers military awards on soldiers, officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz on Friday conferred awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat on Army officers and soldiers during Corps investiture ceremony held here at Rawalpindi Corps.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 102 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Next of kin (NOK) of Shuhada received their awards posthumously. Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Corps Commander interacted with the families of the Martyrs and paid a glowing tribute to their sacrifices. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.