Corps Commander Rawalpindi Visits Far Flung Areas Of Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Corps Commander Rawalpindi visits far flung areas of Kohistan

Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant Sahir Shamshad Mirza Monday visited far flung areas of Kohistan and met troops carrying out rescue and relief operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant Sahir Shamshad Mirza Monday visited far flung areas of Kohistan and met troops carrying out rescue and relief operations.

The Corps Commander appreciated the relief efforts to help local population, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier, the ISPR issued flood relief update.

It mentioned that army relief centres had moved flood relief items to various areas.

The Lahore Corps also moved eight tonnes of food items from Lahore to Sohbatpur, Balochistan.

The Rawalpindi Corps also shifted four tonnes of rations to Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Gujranwala Corps also moved four tonnes of rations from Sialkot to Panuaqil, Sindh.

