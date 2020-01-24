UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Visits Contentment General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Corps commander of Rawalpindi Lt. General Azhar Abbas paid a surprise visit to state of the art Contentment General Hospital (CGH) to inspect the ongoing up-gradation work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Corps commander of Rawalpindi Lt. General Azhar Abbas paid a surprise visit to state of the art Contentment General Hospital (CGH) to inspect the ongoing up-gradation work.

During the visit, Corps commander was briefed about the progress of work, which is underway to upgrade the hospital.

He was informed that the latest electro-medical equipment, which were being installed in the hospital to cater needs of the patients.All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area.

Corps Commander also visited the Modular OTs, CT scan, OPDs, under Gynecology department, Immunization Center of the CGH and expressed satisfaction over the progress of work and issued directions for taking steps for provision of health facilities to the patients in a better way.

Director Military Land and Contentments, Faheem Zafar Khan, CGH administrator Brigadier(R) Imran ul Haq, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Sabtain Raza and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

