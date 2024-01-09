Corps Commander visits SBBWU, interacts with students

(@FahadShabbir)

Corps Commander Peshawar on Tuesday visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and had an interactive session with its students and faculty members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Corps Commander Peshawar on Tuesday visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and had an interactive session with its students and faculty members.

He applauded the tremendous achievements of women from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all fields of life, including their pivotal role in nation-building, said a news release.

The students on the occasion paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of armed forces in the line of duty while defending the motherland.