Open Menu

Corps Commander Visits SBBWU, Interacts With Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Corps Commander visits SBBWU, interacts with students

Corps Commander Peshawar on Tuesday visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and had an interactive session with its students and faculty members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Corps Commander Peshawar on Tuesday visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and had an interactive session with its students and faculty members.

He applauded the tremendous achievements of women from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all fields of life, including their pivotal role in nation-building, said a news release.

The students on the occasion paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of armed forces in the line of duty while defending the motherland.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women All From

Recent Stories

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

1 minute ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Ela ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

8 minutes ago
 District administration launches operation against ..

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

8 minutes ago
 Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

17 minutes ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

11 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

11 minutes ago
Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket acade ..

Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket academy for youth in Quetta: Achakz ..

11 minutes ago
 Transgender activists demand opening special shelt ..

Transgender activists demand opening special shelter home

11 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

12 minutes ago
 DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjav ..

DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjavi

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah p ..

Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah pilgrims: 13.55 million in 2023

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan