UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corps Commander Visits Tench Bhatta Community Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Corps Commander visits Tench Bhatta Community Center

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas visited Tench Bhatta Community Center here on Friday and appreciated the doctors performing duties there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas visited Tench Bhatta Community Center here on Friday and appreciated the doctors performing duties there.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) President Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Lt. Col. Mukaram Khan, Assistant Secretary Qaiser Mahmood, Public Health Officer Waris Bhatti, Enforcement Superintendent Hassan Jan and others were present on the occasion.

Briefing the Corps Commander, the RCB CEO said precautionary measures were adopted by the doctors and staff before medical check-up of the patients.

He said the suspected corona patients were immediately shifted to Cantonment General Hospital, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital or Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

He said maximum available resources were being utilized to facilitate the suspected patients and doctors, paramedical staff, required equipment and an ambulance were available at the filter clinic.

He said the RCB was trying hard and taken all the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward Number 1 to 10.

The RCB was also carrying out anti-coronavirus spray in its jurisdiction to control spread of the virus, he added.

He said the Board had decided to carry out the spray thrice a month in all the RCBwards. He urged the citizens to stay at home and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

he RCB had completed a cleanliness campaign in different areas of the Cantt and its sanitation staff washed different mosques and main roads with chlorine mixed water, he added

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Water Rawalpindi All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

12 minutes ago

Scouts assisting frontliners in fight against COVI ..

1 minute ago

Food Deptt high-ups directed to reach South Punjab ..

1 minute ago

Trump Bashing WHO to Cover Up Own 'Totally Mishand ..

1 minute ago

US Ready Use Global Magnitsky Act to Target COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Calls on EU to Pay Attention to Conditions ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.