Corps Commander visits Tench Bhatta Community Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas visited Tench Bhatta Community Center here on Friday and appreciated the doctors performing duties there.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) President Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Lt. Col. Mukaram Khan, Assistant Secretary Qaiser Mahmood, Public Health Officer Waris Bhatti, Enforcement Superintendent Hassan Jan and others were present on the occasion.

Briefing the Corps Commander, the RCB CEO said precautionary measures were adopted by the doctors and staff before medical check-up of the patients.

He said the suspected corona patients were immediately shifted to Cantonment General Hospital, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital or Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

He said maximum available resources were being utilized to facilitate the suspected patients and doctors, paramedical staff, required equipment and an ambulance were available at the filter clinic.

He said the RCB was trying hard and taken all the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward Number 1 to 10.

The RCB was also carrying out anti-coronavirus spray in its jurisdiction to control spread of the virus, he added.

He said the Board had decided to carry out the spray thrice a month in all the RCBwards. He urged the citizens to stay at home and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

he RCB had completed a cleanliness campaign in different areas of the Cantt and its sanitation staff washed different mosques and main roads with chlorine mixed water, he added