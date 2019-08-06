Corps Commanders' Conference held on single point agenda of Kashmir

Corps Commanders' Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday on single point agenda of situation regarding Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Corps Commanders' Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday on single point agenda of situation regarding Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the forum fully supported the government's rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir.

Pakistan never recognized the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extend to fulfill our obligations in this regard", COAS affirmed.