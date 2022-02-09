Corps Commanders' Conference pays tributes to martyrs for repulsing Balochistan terrorist attacks

The 247th Corps Commanders' Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ on Wednesday, paid tributes to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The 247th Corps Commanders' Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ on Wednesday, paid tributes to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them.

The Forum was given comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country, particularly recent incidents in Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

On the occasion, the COAS said: "We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour." Their desperate attempts for revival would not be allowed to succeed, the COAS reiterated.

"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost," he emphasised.

He directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional andsub-conventional domain.