UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corps Commanders Conference Reviews Internal Security Situation, Ongoing Third Wave Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Corps Commanders Conference reviews internal security situation, ongoing third wave of COVID-19

The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Thursday reviewed internal security situation including ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed resolve of the Armed Forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Thursday reviewed internal security situation including ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed resolve of the Armed Forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.

The CCC was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held here at General Headquarters (GHQ). The participants undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General in a tweet.

He added that the Forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises.

The Forum also held a detailed discussion on situation along the Eastern Border and the Line of Control (LOC) especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan.

The Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The Forum undertook a detailed review of security situation in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP).

The Forum reiterated the importance of energizing early induction of civil administration and other Law Enforcement Agencies along with speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made so far.

The Forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border Post

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

2 minutes ago

Four recreational parks ready to facilitate public ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang witnessing social stability, economic dev ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

2 minutes ago

Denmark to deploy special forces to Mali in 2022

2 minutes ago

France Refuses Russia's Sputnik V For Ideological ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.