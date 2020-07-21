UrduPoint.com
Corps Commanders' Conference Reviews Operational Readiness, Evolving Threat Spectrum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

The 233rd Corps Commanders' Conference, presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The 233rd Corps Commanders' Conference, presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country.

The Corps Commander's Conference was held here at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation.

Taking special note of continued atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, the forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.

The COAS especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in fight against COVID -19 and Locust.

Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eid Ul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country.

The COAS expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan's security.

