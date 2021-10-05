Corps Commanders Conference takes serious note of Indian Military' malicious propaganda

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The 244th Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday taking serious note of the malicious propaganda by Indian Military, expressed resolve to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference held here at General Headquarters (GHQ) said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said the baseless propaganda only reflected their (Indian Military) frustration and an attempt to divert attention from their internal contradictions especially gross Human Rights Violations, being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Forum took comprehensive review of evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The Forum was apprised on measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability.

The Forum expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian cum security situation in Afghanistan concluding that meaningful engagement and sustained support by international community was imperative for paving way for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the larger region.

The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the Operational and Counter Terrorism domain.