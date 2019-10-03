Corps Commanders express resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure, aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Corps Commanders on Thursday reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders.

Resolve to this effect was expressed at a Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held at General Headquarters (GHQ), said a media release by Inter Services Public Relations.

Forum reviewed geo strategic and national security environment and ongoing situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Forum acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOJ&K during UNGA session.

Forum expressed appreciations for effectively dealing foreign backed efforts at destabilising Pakistan through various machinations.

"Pakistan Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all cost. Kashmir is jugular vain of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren," COAS said.