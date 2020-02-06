Corps Commanders review geo-strategic environment, internal security

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Corps Commanders Conference on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for bravely facing Indian atrocities and continued siege.

The 229th Corps Commanders' Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters reviewed geo-strategic environment with special focus on internal security and situation on borders.

"Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by the UN resolutions," the COAS reiterated addressing the conference.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa said, "Regardless of the ordeal, the just struggle of Kashmiris is destined to succeed." The Corps Commanders Conference noted that provocative statements of Indian leadership were irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region.

"Pakistan Armed Forces are forces of order and peace, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, whatever the cost," the Commanders resolved.

The forum was also apprised of the progress of 'Operation Radd ul Fasaad', which has put security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability.