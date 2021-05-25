UrduPoint.com
Corps Commanders Take Serous Notice Of Recent Cross Border Firing Incidents From Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:24 PM

The Corpse Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also taken comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders especially Line of Control, Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) The Corps Commanders' Conference has reaffirmed Pakistan's support for regional peace and stability.

The conference, chaired by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, took comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders especially Line of Control, Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border.

The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff expressed satisfaction over Army's operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and its attendant effects on security situation especially along Pak-Afghan border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan's support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership and outfits across, the forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

It reiterated that in light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control and management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace.

The forum also especially reviewed situation in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on the hard earned peace to bring an enduring stability.

The Army Chief appreciated formations for all-out support to civil administration amidst the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.

