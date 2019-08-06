Corps Commanders vow to go to any extent to fulfill obligations regarding Kashmir

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday chaired the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi to analyze the deteriorating situation in the India-occupied Kashmir (IoK)

Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago, efforts which have now been revoked by India itself."Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end.

We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard", COAS affirmed."The CCC was summoned after India illegally ended occupied Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 35A and Article 370 on Monday.

The conference deliberated on the consequences that the whole region will suffer after the move by New Delhi.The Corps Commanders Conference also devised strategy following Indian army's cowardly move to hit civilians with banned cluster bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) and discussed the internal and external security situation of Pakistan.