Corps found in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have found a body of man near Khatahn Latif area of Khuzdar district on Sunday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near stream by unknown men.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Sadam Hussain resident of Zarina Khatahn.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.