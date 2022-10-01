Corpse found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The body of a young man was found at a deserted place, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place in Allama Iqbal Colony and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched to the mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.