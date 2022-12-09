UrduPoint.com

Corpse Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Corpse found

A sexagenarian man was found dead along a roadside in the area of Thikriwala police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A sexagenarian man was found dead along a roadside in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that passersby spotted the corpse of 60-year-old man lying alongside the road near Attock Pump Sadhar Sabzi Mandi and informed the Rescue 1122.

The rescue team shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem whereas the area police started an investigation for his identification, he added.

