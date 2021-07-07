Corpse Found In Canal
Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A body of a man was found in Gogera branch canal, in the limits of Sadr police station on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, some passersby spotted the body floating in the Gogera branch canal near Chak No 22-GB and informed the rescue office.
A team of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.
The identity of the victim could not be ascertained.
Police have shifted the body to the mortuary.
Further investigation was underway.