Corpse found in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A body of a man was found in Gogera branch canal, in the limits of Sadr police station on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, some passersby spotted the body floating in the Gogera branch canal near Chak No 22-GB and informed the rescue office.

A team of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary.

Further investigation was underway.