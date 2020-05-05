UrduPoint.com
Corpse Found In Faisalabad

Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:05 PM

A young man was found dead at Sheikhupura Road, in the area of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : A young man was found dead at Sheikhupura Road, in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Tuesday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place at Sargodha Road near Millat Chowk and informed the police.

The police shifted body to mortuary for postmortem.

The body has not yet been identified.

Further investigation was underway.

