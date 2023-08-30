Corpse hanging with roof garden recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The corpse hanging from the roof garden was recovered but police have yet to reach out whether it was murder or suicide.

As per the police source, Zulfikar Guraya was found hanging dead with a rope tightened around his neck.

The police forensic team and crime scene unit collected evidence from the spot after approaching quickly.

The real cause of the death would come out after the postmortem report, said the official.

The deceased has three children.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station started the investigation.