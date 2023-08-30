Open Menu

Corpse Hanging With Roof Garden Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Corpse hanging with roof garden recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The corpse hanging from the roof garden was recovered but police have yet to reach out whether it was murder or suicide.

As per the police source, Zulfikar Guraya was found hanging dead with a rope tightened around his neck.

The police forensic team and crime scene unit collected evidence from the spot after approaching quickly.

The real cause of the death would come out after the postmortem report, said the official.

The deceased has three children.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station started the investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Suicide From

Recent Stories

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

11 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

33 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

33 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

55 minutes ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

57 minutes ago
Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

1 hour ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan