Corpse Hanging With Tree Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

Corpse hanging with tree recovered

Police have recovered a corpse hanging with a tree at Daira Deen Panah here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have recovered a corpse hanging with a tree at Daira Deen Panah here on Friday.

According to police sources, the corpse of a person namely Sanaullah resident of Ehsanpur Daira Deen Panah area was found by hanging with tree outside his home.

The deceased was father of two minor kids.

The Daira Deen Panah police reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.

Forensic team and crime scene unit took the evidences from there.

Police said that the cause of death will be cleared after investigation while the hairs refused postmortem of the body.

