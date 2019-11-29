UrduPoint.com
Corpse Of An Unidentified Youth Found In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Corpse of an unidentified youth found in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a piece of cloth on Airport Road in the limits of A-Section police station here on Friday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The dead body of a man was found wrapped in a piece of cloth on Airport Road in the limits of A-Section police station here on Friday.

According to the police, the man was killed as hands and legs of the dead body were tied with a rope.

"It seems someone threw him in the Indus river after tying his hands and legs," the SHO A-Section opined.

He said the slain person, who seemed to be around 25 years old, was yet to be identified.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital while the police collected forensic evidences from the site which was near the Habib Farms on the Airport Road.

