Corpse Of An Unknown Person Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Corpse of an unknown person recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Corpse of an unknown person hanging with tree was recovered in limits of Rohilanwali police station premises on Sunday.

According to police sources, corpse of an unknown person was found hanging with a tree near petrol pump.

The body was shifted to district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

The cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem report rather it's suicide or murder case, the sources said.

