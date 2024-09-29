Open Menu

Corpse Of Minor Girl Recovered From Nullah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Corpse of minor girl recovered from nullah

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The corpse of a minor girl was recovered from a nullah near Fareed Colony on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the body of a two-year-old girl named as Moskan Zehra, daughter of Behram Khan, was recovered from a nullah near Basti Baloch Fareed Colony.

The police forensic team collected the evidence from there. Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and shifted to district headquarters hospital in presence of local police.

Civil Lines police have launched investigations into the incident.

