Corpse Of Missing Girl Found, Police Nabs Suspected Killer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Corpse of missing girl found, Police nabs suspected killer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A minor girl who went missing on Wednesday was found dead in Quaid Park on Autobahn road in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the GOR police, the suspected killer- who was already caught by police- himself led the police where he raped and killed 9 year old daughter of Shamshad Odho.

The police shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem whose report is still awaited.

�The girl's uncle Irshad Ali Odho on Wednesday registered FIR at GOR police station nominating Siddique Bengali son of Shamsuddin as the suspect.

Odho stated that he saw Bengali taking her niece along with him in the morning. He added that when he stopped and asked his niece where she was going then she told that they were going to buy clothes and shoe.

�According to Odho, he then headed to to his brother Shamshad's home where they spent over 90 minutes before they were gripped by the worry that the girl had not returned.

�After searching her at the residence of Siddique in Bengali colony where the suspect was also not present they searched her in other places in the area before reporting the incidence to the police.

�After lodging complaint the police began hunt for Siddique who was detained by Wednesday night. He later led the police to the place where he had thrown her dead body and confessed that he raped and killed her.

More Stories From Pakistan

