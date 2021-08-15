Corpse of missing kid recovered from canal

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The corpse of a missing minor kid was recovered from TP link canal after 18 hours-long operation.

According to details, a four years old kid namely Rehan s/o PTI secretary general labour wing Muhammad Arshad went to take bath at canal along with his neighbours and went missing.

Rescue 1122 started search operation for the kid but operation stopped last night. The operation was carried out again today morning and searched the body of kid from the canal and handed over to heirs after autopsy.

Police have registered abduction case against two unknown accused on the application of deceased's father.

Police was also busy in interrogation into the incident.