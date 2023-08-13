Corpse of teenage girl found in Gamber Jhaal

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a teenage girl who drowned in Lower Bari Doab while taking bath, has been recovered from Gamber Jhaal on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Reshma (13) had downed in Lower Bari Doab two days ago and an operation was continued for the search of her corpse.

This morning, the rescuers succeeded in locating her body near Gamber Jhaal. The body has been handed over to the heirs.