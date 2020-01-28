Corpse Of Unidentified Man Found Packed In A Suit Case In Hyderabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:08 PM
A dead body of a young man packed into a suit case found here on Tuesday which has been shifted to civil hospital for autopsy
According to report, the dead body of a 35 years old unknown person was found kept in a suit case from the limits of Chhalgari Police Station.
Police sources said deceased had been tortured to death by unknown assailants and then hided his corpse in a suit case and thrown at an open area.
The reports were awaited to find out the identity of the deceased and cause of death, the sources added.