Corpse Of Unknown Person Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from Ranjhan peer.
According to police sources , local people informed about presence of corpse of unknown person near at Ranjhan peer Beli Janoobi.
Police took the body into its custody and started search of the heirs.
APP /shn-sak