Corpse of unknown person recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Corpse of an unknown person was recovered near from Ranjhan peer.

According to police sources , local people informed about presence of corpse of unknown person near at Ranjhan peer Beli Janoobi.

Police took the body into its custody and started search of the heirs.

