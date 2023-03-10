Corpse of woman recovered from canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered unknown corpse of a woman from Head Naubahar canal here on Friday.

According to0 Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an unknown body of a woman floating into Head Naubahar canal near Budhla Santt road Seetal Marri.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the canal.

The body was handed over to the police for legal action.