Corpse Of Woman Recovered In KHANEWA

Corpse of woman recovered in KHANEWA

Rescue-1122 has recovered the body of a woman after two days who committed suicide by jumping into the canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 has recovered the body of a woman after two days who committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 55-year old Bushra w/o Zaheer resident of 17/8-BR jumped into the canal of last Wednesday near Pull Gharatdo over unknown reasons.

The rescue divers reached the spot and started operation to recover the woman from the canal.

On Friday, the rescue officials recovered the body from the canal and handed over to the heirs.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident to probe the matter.

